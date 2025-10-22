Google Fi to get AI noise filters for better calls

Google has announced a major update for its telecommunications service, Google Fi. The tech giant will be introducing artificial intelligence (AI) noise filters to improve call quality by reducing background noise and enhancing voice clarity. The feature will be enabled automatically but users can disable it if they want. The rollout of the AI-enhanced audio is expected to begin next month.

Messaging upgrade RCS support for 'Messages for web' Along with the call quality improvement, Google is also upgrading its "Messages for web" integration. The new interface will provide full Rich Communication Services (RCS) support for sharing high-resolution photos and videos in message threads. This update is expected to roll out in December, further enhancing the user experience on Google Fi's platform.

Connectivity boost Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ expanding to more locations Google Fi is expanding the reach of its Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ feature. The service connects users to premium Wi-Fi for a more reliable connection in crowded places such as airports or malls. "We're expanding availability of this feature to millions of locations, including supported major airports like LAX, ORD, and JFK," wrote Jane Harnett, Senior Product Manager at Google Fi Wireless.