How Netflix plans to use AI in its movies, shows

Netflix is betting big on generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, despite the entertainment industry's mixed feelings about its use in filmmaking. In its latest quarterly earnings report, Netflix expressed confidence in its ability to leverage advancements in AI effectively. The company isn't looking at generative AI as the core of its content creation but sees potential in using it as a tool to enhance creative efficiency.

AI's role AI can provide better tools for creatives: Sarandos Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos clarified that while AI can provide better tools for creatives, it doesn't automatically make one a great storyteller. He said, "It takes a great artist to make something great," emphasizing that the technology is meant to enhance the overall TV/movie experience for members. Earlier this year, Netflix had used generative AI in the final footage of its Argentine show The Eternaut for the first time.

Applications 'AI will help us tell stories better, faster' The filmmakers of Happy Gilmore 2 used generative AI to make characters look younger in the film's opening scene. Meanwhile, the producers of Billionaires' Bunker employed the technology as a pre-production tool for wardrobe and set design. Sarandos expressed confidence that AI would help Netflix and its creative partners tell stories better, faster, and in new ways.