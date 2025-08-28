Next Article
Google Finance gets AI chatbot, real-time news feed
Google Finance has rolled out a big update for 2025, bringing in slick new charting tools and real-time updates on things like crypto and commodities.
There's also a live news feed to keep you in the loop with the latest financial headlines.
Right now, these features are available to US users through Google Labs.
AI chatbot can answer finance queries
The highlight? An AI chatbot that can answer all sorts of finance questions—from simple investment basics to deeper stock history chats (but it won't give you direct investment advice).
You can try out these new features by enabling them in Google Labs, and if you're not feeling the changes, switching back to classic Google Finance is always an option.