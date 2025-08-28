New Pixel phones are getting stuck on Android Auto logo Technology Aug 28, 2025

Just got a new Pixel 10? You're not alone if Android Auto isn't playing nice.

Early users say their car screens get stuck on the Android Auto logo, and the full interface either takes ages to load or lags badly.

Music apps seem to work, but the rest of the interface is laggy when it eventually loads.

These frustrations are popping up all over Google forums and Reddit.