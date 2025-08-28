Next Article
New Pixel phones are getting stuck on Android Auto logo
Just got a new Pixel 10? You're not alone if Android Auto isn't playing nice.
Early users say their car screens get stuck on the Android Auto logo, and the full interface either takes ages to load or lags badly.
Music apps seem to work, but the rest of the interface is laggy when it eventually loads.
These frustrations are popping up all over Google forums and Reddit.
This problem feels familiar—last year's Pixel 9 and even this year's Galaxy S25 had similar Android Auto headaches.
Google usually rolls out software updates to fix things (the Pixel 9 received Android Auto fixes in the first monthly update last year).
If you're running into these issues, consider reporting them, as it can potentially help speed up a fix for everyone.