OpenAI's realtime API gets voice agents that can make phone calls
OpenAI has rolled out major updates to its Realtime API, letting voice agents handle images, remote servers, and even phone calls over SIP.
These changes are all about making digital assistants more flexible and helpful in real time.
OpenAI also pointed out that their open-standard MCP keeps your data private and connections secure.
gpt-realtime, a new speech-to-speech model
Alongside the API boost, OpenAI introduced gpt-realtime—their most advanced speech-to-speech model so far. It's built for natural conversations and smarter task help, with better understanding and following instructions.
With these moves in 2025, OpenAI is doubling down on making AI voices feel more human and useful for everyone.