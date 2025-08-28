Next Article
Claude AI will start using your chat data to train models
Starting August 28, 2025, Anthropic will use new chat and coding session data from all Claude AI consumer users to help train its models.
If you're not cool with that, you have until September 28, 2025, to opt out.
How to opt out
You can turn off data sharing anytime in the privacy settings.
Just know: opting out only stops future data from being used—anything already processed stays in the system.
What about my privacy?
This policy covers Claude Free, Pro, and Max plans (including coding sessions), but skips business and API users.
Anthropic says it uses filters to hide sensitive info and promises not to sell your data—privacy is a top priority throughout the process.