Google Photos can now turn your images into stickers
Google Photos just dropped a new feature for iOS that lets you turn your own photos into custom stickers. Right now, it's not on Android.
All you do is pick a photo with a clear subject, wait for the shimmer effect to outline it, and then you can copy or share your new sticker straight to apps like WhatsApp.
How to create a sticker from your photos
If you're on iOS 17, open Google Photos, pick an image, and watch for the shimmer highlight. Press the subject to instantly create a sticker—then either copy or share it.
You can't edit stickers after making them, but this update brings Google Photos closer to what Apple's built-in options already offer.