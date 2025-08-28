Next Article
Honor's Magic V5 foldable phone is world's thinnest
Honor just launched the Magic V5 in Europe, described as the world's thinnest foldable smartphone.
The white version edges out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and OPPO Find N5 by 0.1mm thanks to some clever material choices.
It also packs a chunky camera bump and a huge 5,820mAh battery with silicon-carbon tech—way bigger than what Samsung offers.
Honor also revealed MagicPad 3 and MagicBook Art 14
Honor didn't stop at phones—they also revealed the MagicPad 3 tablet (13.3-inch LCD, super slim at 5.8mm, with a massive 12,450mAh battery for £599.99) and the lightweight MagicBook Art 14 laptop (magnesium-titanium body, Intel chips with Arc GPU for £1,499.99).
If you're into sleek gadgets with serious power, these might be worth a look!