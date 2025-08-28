LOADING...

Honor's Magic V5 foldable phone is world's thinnest

Technology

Honor just launched the Magic V5 in Europe, described as the world's thinnest foldable smartphone.
The white version edges out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and OPPO Find N5 by 0.1mm thanks to some clever material choices.
It also packs a chunky camera bump and a huge 5,820mAh battery with silicon-carbon tech—way bigger than what Samsung offers.

Honor also revealed MagicPad 3 and MagicBook Art 14

Honor didn't stop at phones—they also revealed the MagicPad 3 tablet (13.3-inch LCD, super slim at 5.8mm, with a massive 12,450mAh battery for £599.99) and the lightweight MagicBook Art 14 laptop (magnesium-titanium body, Intel chips with Arc GPU for £1,499.99).
If you're into sleek gadgets with serious power, these might be worth a look!