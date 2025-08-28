Honor's Magic V5 foldable phone is world's thinnest Technology Aug 28, 2025

Honor just launched the Magic V5 in Europe, described as the world's thinnest foldable smartphone.

The white version edges out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and OPPO Find N5 by 0.1mm thanks to some clever material choices.

It also packs a chunky camera bump and a huge 5,820mAh battery with silicon-carbon tech—way bigger than what Samsung offers.