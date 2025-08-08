Next Article
Google Finance gets AI tools, real-time chatbot for finance queries
Google Finance is rolling out a big update in the US, adding AI tools and a chatbot that can answer your finance questions in real time.
The platform also gets sleeker charting for easier data visualization, all part of Google's push to make financial info more accessible and engaging.
You can also switch back to the classic design
You'll now find expanded market data (including more cryptocurrencies), plus a live news feed so you're always in the loop on market moves.
If you're feeling nostalgic, there's even an option to switch back to the classic design.
Whether you're just curious about stocks or deep into crypto, these updates are designed to make tracking your money feel a lot smoother.