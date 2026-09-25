Google Gemini can now talk to you through animated avatars
What's the story
Google has just rolled out a major update for the Gemini 3.8 Live model. The new version comes with an innovative feature called "Live Avatar," which lets users interact with the AI while watching an animated persona respond in real-time. The feature is currently available only to Gemini Enterprise customers.
Feature capabilities
Avatar can converse in 97 languages
The Live Avatar can switch between 97 languages without compromising video quality or causing visual drift.
In a demo video, Google showed the avatar seamlessly conversing in English and Japanese, with its mouth movements perfectly matching the spoken words.
The avatar can also display information on-screen while speaking, making it a truly interactive experience for users.
Model advancement
Gemini's new '3.8 Live' model
The launch of the Live Avatar feature comes a week after Google unveiled its new Gemini 3.8 Live model, which can process visual inputs in near real-time.
The company will provide a library of preset avatars for customers to choose from and allow organizations to create their own custom ones.
Information
Safety measures integrated into the system
Google has also integrated safety measures into the Live Avatar feature. The output from this animated AI persona comes with an invisible SynthID watermark, ensuring that the identity of individuals is respected.