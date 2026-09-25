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Home / News / Technology News / Google Gemini can now talk to you through animated avatars
Google Gemini can now talk to you through animated avatars
The feature is currently available only to Gemini Enterprise customers

Google Gemini can now talk to you through animated avatars

By Akash Pandey
Sep 25, 2026
09:26 am
What's the story

Google has just rolled out a major update for the Gemini 3.8 Live model. The new version comes with an innovative feature called "Live Avatar," which lets users interact with the AI while watching an animated persona respond in real-time. The feature is currently available only to Gemini Enterprise customers.

Feature capabilities

Avatar can converse in 97 languages

The Live Avatar can switch between 97 languages without compromising video quality or causing visual drift.

In a demo video, Google showed the avatar seamlessly conversing in English and Japanese, with its mouth movements perfectly matching the spoken words.

The avatar can also display information on-screen while speaking, making it a truly interactive experience for users.

Model advancement

Gemini's new '3.8 Live' model

The launch of the Live Avatar feature comes a week after Google unveiled its new Gemini 3.8 Live model, which can process visual inputs in near real-time.

The company will provide a library of preset avatars for customers to choose from and allow organizations to create their own custom ones.

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Information

Safety measures integrated into the system

Google has also integrated safety measures into the Live Avatar feature. The output from this animated AI persona comes with an invisible SynthID watermark, ensuring that the identity of individuals is respected.

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