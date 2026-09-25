Google Gemini can now make calls on your behalf
What's the story
Google is testing a new feature for its Gemini AI, called "Call for Me." The update will enable the AI to make calls on behalf of users. The initial rollout is limited to US-based Pixel 11 owners with a paid Gemini subscription and the beta version of Google's Phone app for Android.
Feature expansion
AI can share user-approved data during calls
Unlike previous AI-assisted calling features from Google, the "Call for Me" update gives Gemini permission to share user-approved personal information during calls.
This is aimed at enabling a wider range of actions.
The AI can now handle complex tasks such as checking product availability at a store, making restaurant reservations, rescheduling appointments, or placing items on hold.
User control
How the 'Call for Me' feature works
The "Call for Me" feature uses the user's phone number to make calls directly from their device.
It can introduce itself, navigate automated menus, wait on hold, and manage a conversation.
A live transcript of the call allows users to follow along in real time and they can also intervene if necessary.
Tech evolution
A step forward in AI-assisted calling tech
The launch of "Call for Me" is the latest development in Google's long-standing experiments with AI-assisted, automated calling tech.
The company had previously wowed audiences with its demonstration of Google Assistant making a salon reservation.
Last year, it launched "Ask for Me," another feature that let Gemini make calls on users' behalf to ask about things like pricing or services.
Information
Limited rollout and future plans
Google is rolling out the "Call for Me" feature on a small scale. The company says this is because "real-world conversations are nuanced," and it needs time to perfect the feature before a wider release.