Google Gemini now brings maps to your local searches
Google just made its Gemini app way more useful for finding places nearby.
Now, when you search for things like coffee shops or fun spots, you'll see interactive maps, photos, ratings, and quick review highlights—no more endless text lists.
The update began rolling out on December 12 and works in English on both desktop and mobile (Android and iOS).
What's new in your search?
Instead of plain results, Gemini now shows a map with emoji pins for each spot.
Tap a location card to see business photos, typically the exterior or interior, star ratings, opening hours, how far it is from you, plus snippets of what people are saying.
You can jump straight to full details or get directions in Maps with one tap.
Powered by real-time data
This upgrade uses the latest Gemini API tech (updated in October), so everything stays current—photos, place info, and all the details update live from Google Maps.
It's all about making your local searches smoother and more visual whenever you need to find something nearby.