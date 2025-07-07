Next Article
Technology • Jul 07, 2025
Google Gemini revamped with enhanced features for Android and iOS
Google just gave its Gemini app a makeover, rolling out a new logo and some useful updates for both Android and iOS.
You can grab the latest version now from the Play Store or App Store.
TL;DR
What's new in Gemini?
Android users get an upgraded widget with quick shortcuts for Video and Screenshare, making it easier to jump into calls or share your screen.
iPhone users can now search old conversations—super helpful if you want to find something you chatted about earlier (this feature isn't on Android yet).
The new logo rocks Google's classic four-color style with a modern blue twist, keeping things fresh and familiar.