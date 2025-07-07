A message thread (like X) is coming on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to enhance the user experience. The messaging giant is developing a system to organize the message replies into structured threads, as per WABetaInfo. This would be useful in group chats where multiple users respond to the same message, leading to potential confusion. The feature will allow users to view and follow replies grouped under the original message for a more coherent chat experience.

User benefit What's the purpose of this new feature? The new feature from WhatsApp aims to simplify navigation in busy group chats. By keeping the related responses connected in a dedicated thread, users can easily navigate conversations without losing context. This will be particularly useful for those who often find themselves lost in long or fragmented discussions. The facility is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

Update Organizing replies into threads The new WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.19.10.80 update, available on the TestFlight app, shows that the company is working on a facility to organize message replies into structured threads. Each message bubble will show a small indicator displaying the number of replies in its associated thread, giving users an estimate of how many responses are connected to a particular message without opening the thread itself.