We finally know daily usage limits of Google Gemini 

Google has clarified the usage limits for its Gemini AI model. The tech giant's "Gemini Apps limits & upgrades for Google AI subscribers" support page now provides detailed information on the restrictions imposed on free and paid customers alike. The update comes as part of Google's effort to provide more transparency about its services and their limitations.

Restrictions Gemini 2.5 Pro for free users For free account holders using Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google has set a limit of five prompts per day with a 32,000 token context window. These users can generate or edit up to 100 images daily but are restricted to five reports per month for Deep Research. However, all users can create up to 20 Audio Overviews each day without any restrictions.

Premium perks Paid subscribers get expanded quota Paid subscribers of Google AI Pro ($19.99/month) get an expanded quota with 100 Gemini 2.5 Pro prompts and up to 1,000 images per day. They can also generate three Veo 3 Fast videos daily and are allowed up to 20 Deep Research reports each day. This tier offers a significant boost in usage limits over the free account version for those willing to pay for it.