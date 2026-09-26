Google Health 5.09 adds Health Guardian and Pixel Watch support
Google Health 5.09 is rolling out on Android and iOS with support for Pixel Watch three, four, and five, rolling out following yesterday's announcement.
The big highlight is Health Guardian, which tracks your blood pressure trends, insulin resistance trends, and sleep breathing quality metrics, all right from your wrist.
You'll get easy-to-read summaries in the Health tab starting in early October.
Cardio Load nutrition and fitness updates
Workouts tracked on wearables or devices like Garmin or Apple Watch now count toward your Cardio Load if heart rate data is included, so all that effort finally adds up in one place.
Nutrition tracking gets a boost too: it's simpler to toggle food serving units and meal time more easily, plus iOS users get fixes for custom foods.
The Fitness tab now lets you log more activities and even restores missing step streaks, making it easier to stay on top of your health goals across devices.