Google I/O on May 19: What to expect

Google is all set to host its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, on May 19. The event will be live-streamed worldwide and will include keynotes, demos, and developer sessions dedicated to the future of artificial intelligence (AI) . This year's conference is expected to focus heavily on Android , Gemini, and new hardware experiences.

Tech advancements AI likely to take center stage again In recent years, Google has been heavily focusing on AI at its annual developers' conference. The company has spent nearly two hours showcasing updates across its ecosystem, with Gemini deeply integrated into Shopping, Workspace, and Search. This year, we can expect more advanced AI capabilities to be discussed at the event.

Product launches Updates on Gemini and Android Google is expected to announce an upgraded version of its advanced Gemini AI, possibly called Gemini 4.0. The update could bring more sophisticated capabilities and deeper integration across the company's products. Additionally, Google has been rolling out beta updates for Android 17 since earlier this year, with a stable update likely to be announced around mid-2026.

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