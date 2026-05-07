Google I/O 2026 starts May 19: Top announcements to expect

Google 's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026, is set to kick off on May 19. The tech giant has been heavily focused on artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years, and this year is likely to be no different. However, there may also be some hardware announcements in the mix. From Android XR glasses to updates on Aluminum OS, there's a lot to look forward to at this year's event.

AI integration New AI features and updates Google is expected to unveil a host of new AI features, further integrating them into its products. The company has been all-in on AI generally, which can perform tasks on behalf of users with minimal supervision. We also expect some updates for existing or new products like Veo, Lyria, and Beam at this year's conference.

AI evolution Gemini updates Google is likely to focus a lot on its flagship AI model, Gemini, at I/O 2026. The new version of Gemini is expected to be one of the biggest announcements of the event. Recently, Google introduced a notebooks feature for Gemini that lets users store sources for specific topics in one place for easy access. This could be a game-changer in how we interact with information online.

Advertisement

Tech innovations Android XR glasses and Aluminum OS Google first teased its Android XR glasses at last year's I/O, and we could see them evolve from a concept into a product this year. The tech giant is also working on Aluminum OS, an operating system that combines Android and ChromeOS. It would bring the full Chrome browsing experience to laptops and other devices.

Advertisement