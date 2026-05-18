Google I/O 2026 starts tomorrow: How to watch online

Google 's highly anticipated I/O 2026 event is just around the corner, scheduled for May 19 and May 20. The main keynote will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, starting at 1pm ET on May 19 (10:30 pm India time). If you can't attend in person, don't worry! Google will livestream the entire event on its official I/O website and YouTube channel.

Event highlights What to expect from I/O 2026 The I/O 2026 event is expected to make major announcements related to Google's AI initiatives, software updates, and developer tools. The company has already teased some of the key features and improvements coming with Android 17 during last week's Android Show. Now, the focus will be on other products/services like Gemini, which are integral to Google's ecosystem.

OS reveal Android XR and Googlebook OS updates Google I/O 2026 could also see the unveiling of new operating systems and platforms. The company has been tight-lipped about the OS running on Googlebook devices and Android XR. With Samsung expected to debut its Galaxy Glasses at Unpacked in July, there's a good chance that Google will announce Android XR for smart glasses during this year's I/O keynote.

Advertisement