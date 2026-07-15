Google Images marks 25 years with major redesign
What's the story
Google Images is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a major redesign. The update, which is being rolled out gradually, introduces a "For You" gallery that suggests images based on your interests and browsing history. The new feature is similar to Pinterest's interface, making it easier for users to find inspiration. This move is also expected to boost Google's ad revenue by increasing user engagement.
Enhanced functionality
New collections feature for saving favorite images
The updated Google Images also comes with a "collections" feature, where you can save your favorite images for quick access later.
This is especially useful for planning outfits, home decor, or trips.
The update also introduces an AI feature powered by Google's model that lets you create custom visuals from simple text prompts directly in Search.
User requirements
Rollout of redesigned Google Images
The redesigned Google Images and its new features are being rolled out over the next few weeks for US desktop users with English as their language.
To access these updates, users must be signed in to their Google Account.
The AI image generation feature will also be available in English for all regions that currently support image creation in AI Mode.
AI advancement
Google is also introducing Nano Banana 2 Lite
Along with the redesign, Google is also introducing Nano Banana 2 Lite, an AI-powered image creation tool. This will allow users to generate unique images right from their search queries.
The feature is expected to be available soon in regions with AI Mode support.
To mark its anniversary, Google also shared highlights from its visual search history including Similar Images (2009), Search by Image (2011), and Google Lens (2018).