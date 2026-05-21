Google imposes Gemini AI usage caps tied to prompt complexity

Gemini pricing draws user complaints

Along with the limits, monthly prices are: AI Plus is $7.99 a month (double the free tier), AI Pro is $19.99 a month (four times more), and AI Ultra hits $200 a month for maximum access.

Not everyone is thrilled. Some users feel they are getting less value now, even though Google raised Antigravity rate limits by 3x permanently.

Many are still worried about tighter controls messing with their workflow.