Google imposes Gemini AI usage caps tied to prompt complexity
Technology
Google just rolled out usage caps for its Gemini AI, so how much you can use depends on things like prompt complexity, features, and chat length.
These limits reset every five hours, plus there is a weekly cap, and the new Gemini 3.5 Flash model is much more resource-intensive and harder on usage limits.
Gemini pricing draws user complaints
Along with the limits, monthly prices are: AI Plus is $7.99 a month (double the free tier), AI Pro is $19.99 a month (four times more), and AI Ultra hits $200 a month for maximum access.
Not everyone is thrilled. Some users feel they are getting less value now, even though Google raised Antigravity rate limits by 3x permanently.
Many are still worried about tighter controls messing with their workflow.