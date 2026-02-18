Google invests $15B in India's AI infrastructure at ongoing summit

Google just announced a massive $15 billion investment to build up India's AI infrastructure, plus a new fiber-optic link connecting the US and India. Microsoft is attending the summit, while Anthropic has opened an India office in Bengaluru and is bringing its Claude AI model to Indian businesses.

India's own foundation AI models and GPU access for startups

India selected 12 of its own foundation AI models—including Param2, which supports all 22 scheduled languages—to help power schools, banks, hospitals, and government services locally (even offline).

Startups and researchers are also getting access to more GPUs at lower costs to keep the momentum going.