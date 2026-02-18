Google invests $15B in India's AI infrastructure at ongoing summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is buzzing in New Delhi this week, drawing over 250,000 visitors and big names like OpenAI and Microsoft.
The event's all about making tech work for everyone—think "Welfare for All, Happiness for All"—with a focus on building skills and boosting innovation.
Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic's big moves in India
Google just announced a massive $15 billion investment to build up India's AI infrastructure, plus a new fiber-optic link connecting the US and India.
Microsoft is attending the summit, while Anthropic has opened an India office in Bengaluru and is bringing its Claude AI model to Indian businesses.
India's own foundation AI models and GPU access for startups
India selected 12 of its own foundation AI models—including Param2, which supports all 22 scheduled languages—to help power schools, banks, hospitals, and government services locally (even offline).
Startups and researchers are also getting access to more GPUs at lower costs to keep the momentum going.