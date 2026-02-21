Google I/O 2026: Dates, theme, how to register Technology Feb 21, 2026

Google I/O is back in person for 2026!

The event happens May 19-20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, and you can also catch it live online at io.google.

Some have described this year's vibe as "Make, Build, Unlock," with fun nods to Gemini-powered games leading up to the big days.