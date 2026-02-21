Google I/O 2026: Dates, theme, how to register
Google I/O is back in person for 2026!
The event happens May 19-20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, and you can also catch it live online at io.google.
Some have described this year's vibe as "Make, Build, Unlock," with fun nods to Gemini-powered games leading up to the big days.
Keynote details and registration
Sundar Pichai (Google CEO).
A keynote will kick things off on May 19 at 10:00am PT. Expect other top execs too.
Registration is free and open now—just sign up online if you want in.
What to expect at the event?
Look out for updates on AI breakthroughs, fresh Gemini features, Android 17 beta news, Aluminium OS (rumored project), plus demos on Android XR and agentic shopping experiences.
There'll be panels and developer-focused sessions at Shoreline Amphitheatre. The return to an in-person format has generated extra buzz this year!