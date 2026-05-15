Google I/O returns May 19 with Android XR and AI

Expect Gemini AI Veo Android 17

Expect news on the Gemini AI model, a better Veo video generator, and a sneak peek at Android 17. There are also possibilities about "Project Aura" AR glasses made with Xreal.

If you want to keep up live, Gizmodo's Raymond Wong will be blogging every moment as it happens.

And if you're waiting for new hardware like Pixel 11 phones (they're expected later this summer).