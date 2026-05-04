Google is bringing Gemini AI to 3rd-party smart speakers

A recently leaked Walmart Onn smart speaker suggests that Google may be bringing its advanced AI assistant, Gemini, to third-party devices. The listing was spotted on the Connectivity Standards Alliance website and confirms features like Google Cast for Audio, smart home controls, and a built-in mic with a kill switch. This development could mark the return of third-party smart speakers powered by Google's latest AI assistant.

Device details Walmart's Onn smart speaker is likely to retail for $25 The leaked listing for the Onn smart speaker not only confirms its Gemini-powered capabilities but also shows an image of the device. It supports audio playback, smart home controls, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and seamless media streaming via Google Cast for Audio. Other features include physical playback controls, LED indicators, a 10W power output, far-field microphone array with a hardware kill switch.

Assistant transition Transition from Google Assistant to Gemini The JBL Authentics 200, 300, and 500 were the last major third-party smart speakers to come with Google Assistant. However, as of 2026, the tech giant is moving from Assistant to Gemini for Home. The new AI assistant has been in early access on Google's own smart speakers since last year. So far, only a few older Assistant models have received a Gemini upgrade.

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