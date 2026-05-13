Google is giving 4,000 Android emojis a 3D makeover
What's the story
Google is gearing up to give a major makeover to its emoji collection on Android. The tech giant has announced plans to revamp all 4,000 emojis supported on the platform into a more lively and three-dimensional (3D) version. The new class of emojis, dubbed Noto 3D, will enhance their ability to convey emotions and make users' "presence felt" in digital conversations.
Enhanced communication
How Noto 3D emojis will enhance digital conversations
The Noto 3D emojis are expected to add a whole new dimension (literally) to digital conversations. Google says the revamped designs will help users express their emotions better, making their "presence felt" in chats. This is a major shift from the current role of emojis as mere complements to digital messages on platforms like Gboard, YouTube, and Gmail.
Launch details
When to expect the revamped emojis on your devices
The redesigned emojis are expected to make their debut "later this year," starting with Pixel devices and expanding to other platforms via Gboard, YouTube, and Gmail. However, Google has not yet clarified the availability of these new emojis for other devices or any specific hardware/software requirements. The launch of Pixel 11 could be an ideal opportunity for this rollout, possibly coinciding with the stable Android 17 release in the coming months.