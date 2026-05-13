Google is giving 4,000 Android emojis a 3D makeover

The Noto 3D emojis are expected to add a whole new dimension (literally) to digital conversations. Google says the revamped designs will help users express their emotions better, making their "presence felt" in chats. This is a major shift from the current role of emojis as mere complements to digital messages on platforms like Gboard, YouTube , and Gmail.

Launch details

When to expect the revamped emojis on your devices

The redesigned emojis are expected to make their debut "later this year," starting with Pixel devices and expanding to other platforms via Gboard, YouTube, and Gmail. However, Google has not yet clarified the availability of these new emojis for other devices or any specific hardware/software requirements. The launch of Pixel 11 could be an ideal opportunity for this rollout, possibly coinciding with the stable Android 17 release in the coming months.