Google issues May 2026 Android updates prioritizing security and tools
Google just dropped its May 2026 Android updates, aiming to make your devices safer and smoother.
These updates cover everything from Play services and the Play Store to core features on phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, and more.
Security is front and center this time, along with bug fixes and some handy new tools for developers.
WebView v149 and Play services updates
Android WebView v149 now boosts privacy and security when you browse in apps.
Google Play services v26.19 brings Theft Protection for UK users plus a default Remote Lock on Android 17, so losing your phone isn't quite as scary.
There's also an updated storage management experience with Material 3 Expressive UI design.
Play Store v51.5 adds Play Collections
Play Store v51.5 lets you check out Play Collections, track daily playtime stats, and share feedback on game picks.
Recent updates added manga previews right in app pages and smarter AI searches for media content.
You can now transfer stuff easily from Android to iOS, and there's a scam prevention feature that automatically ends calls that impersonate supported bank phone numbers.