Google quietly launches 'Froggy's World,' a cozy game on search
What's the story
Google has launched a new mobile game called Froggy's World, inspired by the likes of Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley. The game features Google's iconic Weather Frog, who needs help in decorating its new home, a mushroom that has been seen on Nest Hub and other Smart Displays before. The game is accessible via Google Search for mobile by searching for "weather" and tapping on the new 'play' icon in the top-right corner of the Knowledge Panel card.
Game features
Tokens can be exchanged for seeds and decorative items
In Froggy's World, players can help Weather Frog by pulling weeds and collecting tokens.
The game offers different types of tokens based on the current weather conditions: day, night, rain, and snow.
These tokens can be exchanged for seeds and other decorative items like lamp posts and statues to beautify the surroundings over a few days.
The game also features various characters that players can interact with for dialogue, adding to the overall experience.
User control
Players can switch Google accounts and control sound effects
The game also features a settings gear that lets players switch Google Accounts (with progress saved between sessions), control background music and sound effects.
There is also an option to reset progress with "delete my data" at the bottom of the settings menu.
This level of customization ensures that each player can have a unique gaming experience tailored to their preferences.