Google quietly launches 'Froggy's World,' a cozy game on search

In Froggy's World, players can help Weather Frog by pulling weeds and collecting tokens.

The game offers different types of tokens based on the current weather conditions: day, night, rain, and snow.

These tokens can be exchanged for seeds and other decorative items like lamp posts and statues to beautify the surroundings over a few days.

The game also features various characters that players can interact with for dialogue, adding to the overall experience.