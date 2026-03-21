Google Labs's Pomelli creates complete marketing campaigns for your business

Google just dropped Pomelli, a free AI tool designed to help small businesses quickly create social media campaigns. Just pop in your website URL and Pomelli builds your brand profile (colors, fonts, tone); then describe your promotion and Pomelli will generate on-brand campaign concepts and assets for promos or launches.

It can also turn static assets into animations Pomelli whips up ready-to-edit posts, ads, banners, headlines, and captions that match your brand.

You can upload product pics from your phone and get pro-level images in different styles.

Plus, Pomelli can turn static assets into short, Reel- or TikTok-ready animations.

How to use Pomelli No payments or credit cards required — start by entering your website URL.

Pomelli expanded globally in March 2026 (including India) and is available at labs.google.com/pomelli.