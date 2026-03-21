Google Labs's Pomelli creates complete marketing campaigns for your business
Google just dropped Pomelli, a free AI tool designed to help small businesses quickly create social media campaigns.
Just pop in your website URL and Pomelli builds your brand profile (colors, fonts, tone); then describe your promotion and Pomelli will generate on-brand campaign concepts and assets for promos or launches.
It can also turn static assets into animations
Pomelli whips up ready-to-edit posts, ads, banners, headlines, and captions that match your brand.
You can upload product pics from your phone and get pro-level images in different styles.
Plus, Pomelli can turn static assets into short, Reel- or TikTok-ready animations.
How to use Pomelli
No payments or credit cards required — start by entering your website URL.
Pomelli expanded globally in March 2026 (including India) and is available at labs.google.com/pomelli.
What's different about Pomelli?
Unlike Canva or Adobe Express, where you set up branding by hand, Pomelli does it automatically from your website.
Everything (from brand analysis to asset generation across channels) happens in one place, making life way easier for small teams or solo creators.