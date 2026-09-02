Google launches 5 Android updates adding AI features and accessibility
Google just dropped five fresh Android updates to make your phone more accessible and personal.
Highlights include tools for motion sickness, help for visually impaired users, better item tracking, and cool new ways to customize your chats, some powered by Gemini AI and rolling out to supported devices.
Google Motion-Assist Guided-Vision Messages Find-Hub updates
Motion Assist adds a bubble overlay that moves in response to a vehicle's motion to help reduce the disconnect between what users see on their screens and what their bodies feel.
Guided Vision uses camera tech and voice prompts so blind or low-vision people can read labels or spot objects more easily.
Google Messages now lets you tweak backgrounds and colors for extra vibe, while Find Hub's "remembered items" feature lets you save where you stored something, attach a photo.