Google launches $99 Fitbit Air to take on Whoop

Google has unveiled its latest innovation in the wearable technology space, the Fitbit Air. The device is Google's first new fitness tracker in four years and comes with a price tag of $99. It is available for preorder now and will go on sale May 26. The wearable offers health and fitness tracking features like 24/7 heart rate monitoring, A-fib (atrial fibrillation) alerts, blood oxygen level, resting heart rate, sleep stages and duration, and more.

Design evolution A look at the design and features of Fitbit Air The Fitbit Air, a screenless device with a metallic fabric clasp, is reminiscent of the original Fitbits. However, it also brings in modern features like modular sensors that can be swapped between bands. The new device weighs just 12g with the band attached and a mere 5.2g without it. It is launching with three band types: a Performance Loop Band, a waterproof Active Band, and a discreet Elevated Modern Band.

User experience Aimed at making wearables more accessible Google's VP of Health and Home, Rishi Chandra, said the new device is aimed at people who find wearables too complicated or expensive. He added that "The reality is right now, wearables have made huge advancements, but for a lot of people, they're still either too complicated, too bulky or too expensive." The Fitbit Air also comes with features like an optical heart rate sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer and more for comprehensive health tracking.

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Device integration Water-resistant and long battery life The Fitbit Air is water-resistant up to 50 meters and has a battery life of seven days on a single charge. Google said that the device also pairs with the Pixel Watch, allowing for a seamless transition between wearables: you can sport the larger smartwatch during the day and switch to the Fitbit Air at night or during workouts for a lighter, more comfortable experience.

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App transition Google Health to replace Fitbit app Along with the launch of Fitbit Air, Google is also phasing out the Fitbit app. From May 19, the Fitbit and Android's Health Connect apps will be merged into a single platform - Google Health. The move comes as part of Google's long-term plan to integrate Fitbit into its broader ecosystem.