Google has launched a dedicated bug bounty program to identify vulnerabilities in its artificial intelligence (AI) products. The tech giant is offering rewards of up to $30,000 for security researchers who can find critical flaws in its AI-powered products like Search, Gemini apps and Workspace. The new initiative expands Google's existing Vulnerability Reward Program but focuses specifically on the emerging field of AI security threats.

Targeted vulnerabilities Addressing rogue actions in AI systems The new program is part of Google's effort to identify "rogue actions," or instances where AI behaves unexpectedly. These could include things like leaking personal data, executing wrong commands, or allowing attackers to manipulate connected devices. The company has given examples of the kind of vulnerabilities it wants researchers to look for, like an attacker tricking Google Home into unlocking smart doors, or using a hidden command that makes Gmail summarize someone's emails and send them to a third party.

Incentives Higher rewards for critical products The biggest rewards, up to $20,000, are reserved for vulnerabilities found in Google's key products like Search, Gemini apps, Gmail, and Drive. If a report stands out for its quality or originality, bonuses can push the payout up to $30,000. Lower but still meaningful rewards shall be given for flaws found in other tools like NotebookLM or the experimental AI assistant Jules.