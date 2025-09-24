Google rolls out experimental AI tool to visualize your ideas
What's the story
Google has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Mixboard. The experimental platform, available in public beta in the United States, allows users to create moodboards and explore design ideas. It is part of the company's Google Labs initiative and leverages its Gemini 2.5 Flash model for enhanced functionality.
Capabilities
Tool similar to FigJam, Adobe's Firefly Boards
Mixboard offers a simple, intuitive interface that lets users create projects from pre-populated board templates or text prompts. The tool is similar to platforms like FigJam or Adobe's Firefly Boards, but it is interesting to see Google venturing into design-based apps. Users can add their own images or generate visuals with descriptions such as "show me cups, bowls, and plates in Memphis style," or "plan an autumn party in my living room."
Versatility
Users can edit boards with natural language prompts
The Mixboard tool can be used for a variety of purposes, such as home decoration ideas, event planning, or just creating a collection of funny images. Google says users can edit boards with natural language prompts to adjust or combine images. They can also use uploaded images as references to generate new visuals. One-click options allow quick regeneration of images or creation of similar designs.