Google launches Dreambeans AI app turning Google data into stories
Technology
Google just dropped Dreambeans, a new experimental app that turns your Google data, such as Gmail, Calendar, Photos, and YouTube, into daily animated stories using AI.
Each day you get 10 to 14 personalized lifestyle tips in story form, aiming to make your feed more fun and useful instead of just endless scrolling.
Dreambeans offers tips privacy US waitlist
Dreambeans suggests things such as travel ideas or reminders for upcoming events and even offers advice for life changes (think: tips for new pet owners).
Privacy is front and center: you control which apps connect and can delete your information any time.
For now, it's only open to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US but there's a waitlist if you want early access.