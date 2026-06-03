Google launches Dreambeans, personalized daily stories using personal intelligence system

Activity suggestions, Nano Banana 2 art

Dreambeans suggests things based on your activity, like puppy training tips if you just ordered puppy treats or local dog-friendly spots from a calendar event.

Each story pops with full-screen art made by Nano Banana 2 and lets you dive deeper through a chat interface or save stories for later.

For now, it's only open to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US everyone else can hop on the wait list.