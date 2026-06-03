Google launches Dreambeans, personalized daily stories using personal intelligence system
Google just dropped Dreambeans, an experimental app for Android and iOS that builds daily story collections tailored to you.
It taps into Google's Personal Intelligence system (think the brains behind Gemini AI) to pull in info from Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube, and Search (but only if you want).
The idea? Less content overload, more stuff you actually care about.
Activity suggestions, Nano Banana 2 art
Dreambeans suggests things based on your activity, like puppy training tips if you just ordered puppy treats or local dog-friendly spots from a calendar event.
Each story pops with full-screen art made by Nano Banana 2 and lets you dive deeper through a chat interface or save stories for later.
For now, it's only open to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US everyone else can hop on the wait list.