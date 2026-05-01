Google launches experimental COSMO AI assistant on Google Play

COSMO includes task tools, 3 modes

COSMO packs tools like List Tracker, Document Writer, and Calendar Event Suggester to handle daily tasks automatically. For deeper needs, there's Deep Research and Quick Photo Lookup.

You can pick between three modes (Hybrid, PI Only, or Nano Only), though Google hasn't spilled what "PI" means yet.

With the launch just ahead of Google I/O 2026, it looks like this could be a taste of more AI upgrades coming soon.