Google launches Gemini 3.8 Flash TTS models with voice cloning

Google just dropped two new text-to-speech models (Gemini 3.8 Flash TTS and Gemini 3.8 Flash-Lite TTS) that can turn written text into impressively real-sounding voices.

They can even copy a voice from a 30-second audio sample when the user has permission to use it, and a consent recording from the voice owner is required, support more than 100 languages and dialects, and handle conversations with multiple speakers.

You can try them now through the Gemini API or Google AI Studio, with more access options coming soon.