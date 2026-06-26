Google launches Gemini AI inside Android Automotive cars, Volvo EX30
Google's new Gemini AI assistant is officially rolling out to cars with Android Automotive, starting with Volvo models like the EX30.
Instead of just running on your phone like Android Auto, Gemini is built right into the car, so you'll see a pop-up inviting you to "Start using Gemini" if your vehicle's ready.
Gemini 'Live' controls AC heated seats
Gemini lets you chat naturally with your car using a "Live" button: no more memorizing exact commands.
You can ask it to adjust the air conditioning, turn on heated seats, or handle the wipers (depending on what your car supports), and it even understands vague requests like setting the A/C to 100% power.
If you'd rather stick with Google Assistant, there's an option to skip this update.
More cars are getting Gemini soon as manufacturers roll out updates.