Google launches Gemini AI inside Android Automotive cars, Volvo EX30

Gemini 'Live' controls AC heated seats

Gemini lets you chat naturally with your car using a "Live" button: no more memorizing exact commands.

You can ask it to adjust the air conditioning, turn on heated seats, or handle the wipers (depending on what your car supports), and it even understands vague requests like setting the A/C to 100% power.

If you'd rather stick with Google Assistant, there's an option to skip this update.

More cars are getting Gemini soon as manufacturers roll out updates.