Google Gemini now available on Mac

Google has launched a native Gemini app for Mac, bringing its AI assistant to Apple's desktop platform. The move comes as a response to competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic who already have Mac apps. The new app can be accessed anywhere on your Mac using a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), allowing users to get instant help without switching tabs.

Workflow integration Users can share their screen with Gemini The Gemini app for Mac allows users to share anything on their screen with the AI assistant, including local files. This feature is particularly useful when dealing with complex data sets or charts. For instance, if you're looking at a complicated chart, you could ask "What are the three biggest takeaways here?" and get an instant summary from Gemini.

Creative features Other features of the Gemini app Along with screen sharing, the Gemini app for Mac also offers creative tools like Nano Banana and Veo. These can be used to generate images and videos directly within your workflow. The app also comes with a model switcher, voice input option, and an "Ask Gemini" bar for easy access to its features.

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