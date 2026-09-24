Google launches Gemini 'Call for Me' on US Pixel 11s
Technology
Google just rolled out "Call for Me," a new Gemini AI feature that makes business calls on your behalf (think booking reservations or checking if something's in stock).
Right now, it's only for US Pixel 11 users with a Gemini subscription, and you'll need the beta version of Google's Phone app on Android.
Uses your number, offers live transcript
"Call for Me" uses your phone number to make and manage calls, even navigating those endless phone menus and hold times by itself.
You can watch a live transcript of the call and jump in anytime if you want.
It builds on earlier tools like "Hold for Me" and "Direct My Call," as Google keeps working to make everyday phone hassles less of a pain.