Google launches Google Pics AI creator for Workspace, premium subscribers
Technology
Google just dropped Google Pics, an AI-powered image creator for Workspace users and premium subscribers.
With this tool, you can whip up custom visuals (think posters or social media posts) just by typing what you want.
It runs on Google's Nano Banana model, making the process quick and easy.
Docs and Slides get AI tools
Unlike Canva or Adobe Express, Google Pics leans heavily into AI. You can isolate objects, tweak or translate text in images, and even collaborate on edits.
Multiple image variations are just a click away.
Right now, it works in Docs and Slides, but it's coming soon to Drive, so your design game gets even more flexible across Workspace.