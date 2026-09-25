Google launches Google Vids for Google or Google Workspace accounts
Technology
Google just rolled out Google Vids, its AI video tool, for anyone with a Google or Google Workspace account.
You can now create high-quality videos, no fancy editing skills or pricey software needed.
It's perfect for quick social posts or business promos.
Google Vids adds invisible SynthID watermark
Google Vids packs in features like scene extension, precise clip timing, and 1080p HD output. There are ready-made templates and tools to upscale existing AI-generated clips too.
Plus, videos created using Gemini Omni 1.1 in Google Vids will include an invisible SynthID watermark inside the video frames.
Coming soon: voiceovers in more than 100 languages using Gemini's text-to-speech, making it even easier to share your story with the world.