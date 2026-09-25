Google launches Google Vids for Google or Google Workspace accounts

Google Vids packs in features like scene extension, precise clip timing, and 1080p HD output. There are ready-made templates and tools to upscale existing AI-generated clips too.

Plus, videos created using Gemini Omni 1.1 in Google Vids will include an invisible SynthID watermark inside the video frames.

Coming soon: voiceovers in more than 100 languages using Gemini's text-to-speech, making it even easier to share your story with the world.