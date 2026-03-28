Google celebrates IPL 2026 with interactive doodle

Google has released an interactive Doodle to celebrate the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the year 2026. The animated artwork features a mini cricket field with a bat and ball, representing the excitement of the tournament. Clicking on it takes users to a dedicated portal with live scores, match schedules, and real-time insights for fans.

Strategic alliance Google and BCCI partner on AI Google has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for IPL 2026. This collaboration is expected to enhance the viewing experience for the cricket fans through AI technology. Google Search will provide real-time insights and an interactive cricket experience, going beyond traditional live scores and commentary.

Enhanced features IPL 2026 expands to 84 matches Google's dedicated search portal for IPL 2026 will offer real-time match updates and detailed tournament statistics for the 10 franchises. The tech giant is also the co-presenting sponsor for IPL 2026 on television and digital platforms in an exclusive deal with JioStar. This year, the tournament will feature a total of 84 matches instead of the usual 74, including knockouts, making it the biggest season yet.

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