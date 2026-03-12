YouTube introduces 30-second ads you can't skip on TV
What's the story
YouTube has introduced a new non-skippable advertising format for connected TVs. The 30-second non-skippable ads are designed to ensure that viewers get the complete message when watching on TV devices. The move comes as part of Google's strategy to optimize ad delivery based on device and viewing context, using AI technology.
Intelligent optimization
How ads are adjusted based on device and viewing context
Google's AI systems will automatically adjust the ad format depending on the device and viewing context. For instance, on connected TVs, viewers may see the full 30-second non-skippable ad. However, on other devices such as phones or laptops, the system may switch to shorter formats like 6-second bumper ads or 15-second ads. This way campaigns can automatically combine different ad formats without forcing advertisers to pick one manually.
Gradual implementation
Rollout and testing of the new ad format
The rollout of the new ad format started earlier this month, but widespread adoption may take time as advertisers slowly incorporate it into their campaigns. Google had first announced plans for this format back in 2023 and has been testing the feature for several months before its official launch. The company says these non-skippable ads are specifically optimized for smart TVs.
Mixed responses
Mixed reactions from users about unskippable ads
The introduction of 30-second unskippable ads on YouTube has drawn mixed reactions from users. Some see it as an aggressive move by Google to push more users toward subscribing to YouTube Premium or its cheaper version that removes most ads, YouTube Premium Lite. However, others are concerned about the impact on user experience with longer ads now being served on smart TVs.