YouTube introduces 30-second ads you can't skip on TV

YouTube has introduced a new non-skippable advertising format for connected TVs. The 30-second non-skippable ads are designed to ensure that viewers get the complete message when watching on TV devices. The move comes as part of Google 's strategy to optimize ad delivery based on device and viewing context, using AI technology.

Intelligent optimization How ads are adjusted based on device and viewing context Google's AI systems will automatically adjust the ad format depending on the device and viewing context. For instance, on connected TVs, viewers may see the full 30-second non-skippable ad. However, on other devices such as phones or laptops, the system may switch to shorter formats like 6-second bumper ads or 15-second ads. This way campaigns can automatically combine different ad formats without forcing advertisers to pick one manually.

Gradual implementation Rollout and testing of the new ad format The rollout of the new ad format started earlier this month, but widespread adoption may take time as advertisers slowly incorporate it into their campaigns. Google had first announced plans for this format back in 2023 and has been testing the feature for several months before its official launch. The company says these non-skippable ads are specifically optimized for smart TVs.

Advertisement