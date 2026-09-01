Google launches Pics AI image editor inside Docs and Slides

Pics is set to get even smoother with direct editing from Google Drive soon.

You can upload images from your device, Drive, or Photos and collaborate with friends or teammates through shared links.

Powered by Nano Banana, you can edit specific parts of a picture, translate text on images, crop for socials or print, and boost resolution up to 4K, all with simple undo options.

It's especially handy for group projects or marketing teams and is available on select Workspace and personal plans.