Chrome now lets you save AI prompts as 'Skills'

Google has launched a new feature called "Skills" for its Chrome browser. The update is aimed at simplifying user interaction with artificial intelligence (AI) on the web. With this feature, users can convert frequently used AI prompts into reusable tools that can be activated with a single click. This way, tasks that required repetitive typing of the same prompt across different websites can now be done instantly.

Functionality How Skills works The Skills feature allows users to save prompts directly from their AI chat history in Chrome. Once saved, these prompts become reusable tools that can be triggered with a single action. Users can access their saved Skills by typing a forward slash (/) or clicking the plus (+) icon within Gemini in Chrome. When activated, a Skill runs on the current webpage and can also work across multiple open tabs.

Pre-built tools Access pre-built skills for common tasks Google is also launching a library of ready-made Skills for common tasks. These include workflows like analyzing product ingredients, comparing specifications, or finding suitable gift options based on preferences and budget. Early use cases highlighted by Google include scanning documents for key information, generating shopping comparisons, and calculating nutritional values for recipes. Users can customize these pre-built Skills by modifying the prompts to better match their needs.

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