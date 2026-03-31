Google Maps launches Ask Maps in India and US
Technology
Google Maps just rolled out "Ask Maps" in India and the US a new feature that lets you plan trips by simply typing what you need, like find a chill spot halfway between us or avoid crowded places.
It pulls in real-time info, reviews, and your preferences to suggest personalized routes and stops.
The update was announced on March 31 via Google Maps's official X account.
AI-powered Ask Maps customizes trips
Powered by AI, Ask Maps goes beyond basic searches to handle complex requests: think combining multiple stops or picking the best meetup point.
By learning what matters to you, it helps make travel planning smoother and more tailored.
It's all part of Google's push to make getting around easier and a bit more fun.