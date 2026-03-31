Google Maps launches Ask Maps in India and US Technology Mar 31, 2026

Google Maps just rolled out "Ask Maps" in India and the US a new feature that lets you plan trips by simply typing what you need, like find a chill spot halfway between us or avoid crowded places.

It pulls in real-time info, reviews, and your preferences to suggest personalized routes and stops.

The update was announced on March 31 via Google Maps's official X account.