Google will let software engineers use AI during job interviews

Google is revamping its interview process for software engineering positions, a Business Insider report has revealed. The tech giant plans to let candidates use AI assistants during certain parts of the hiring process. This is a departure from the traditional approach where such tools were completely banned. The change is aimed at mirroring real-world development practices where AI coding tools and assistants are increasingly used.

Interview details AI assistants allowed in 'code comprehension' round Starting later this year, Google will allow candidates to use a company-approved AI assistant during the "code comprehension" round of software engineering interviews. In this stage, candidates will have to review existing code, find issues, debug them, and optimize performance or efficiency. They might be able to use AI tools as part of the process instead of doing everything on their own.

Testing phase Initial testing with select teams in the US The new interview format will first be tested with select teams in the US for junior and mid-level engineering roles. If successful, Google plans to expand it globally to more teams and regions. During this initial testing phase, candidates will use Google's own AI model, Gemini, as the approved assistant for their interviews.

Advertisement

Official comment Google's official confirmation on AI-assisted interviews "We're always evolving our interview processes to ensure we're recruiting and hiring the best talent," Brian Ong, vice president of recruiting at Google, told Business Insider. "As a part of that, we're rolling out a pilot for software engineering interviews to be more reflective of how our teams are operating in the AI era."

Advertisement

Testing scope Changes in other interview rounds as well Google plans to test its new AI-assisted interview process in various divisions of the company, including its Cloud business and platforms and devices unit. The internal document also reveals other changes in how software engineering interviews are conducted. One major change is in the "Googleyness and Leadership" round, which will now include discussions on technical design of projects candidates have previously worked on.