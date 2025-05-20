Google Meet will now translate what you say using AI
What's the story
Google has unveiled a new feature for its video conferencing platform, Meet, during the I/O event.
The feature, powered by Gemini, can translate spoken words into the preferred language of the conversation partner.
According to Google, this AI-generated translation maintains the original sound of voice, tone, and expression.
The feature is now available to subscribers.
Demonstration
AI translation feature in action
In a demo shared by Google, an English speaker was seen joining a call with a Spanish-speaking colleague.
When the latter enabled Gemini's speech translation, Meet started offering an AI-generated English translation of their conversation.
This included all vocal inflections, and vice versa.
This is similar to a feature that Microsoft Teams previewed earlier this year.
Expansion plans
Future expansions and language support
As of now, Google's Meet can only handle translations between English and Spanish. However, Google has already announced plans to add support for other languages, including Italian, German, and Portuguese, in the near future.