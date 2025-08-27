Google Meet now lets you edit videos using AI
Google just gave its Vids editor a big boost—now you can make videos using AI avatars, trim out awkward "ums" with one click, and even turn images into short video clips.
The coolest tools are rolling out to Google Workspace productivity suite and Workplace customers, while consumers get a free basic version.
AI avatars, transcript trimmer, and image-to-video tool
You can now pick from AI avatars to read your script aloud in videos—no camera needed.
The transcript trimmer helps tidy up your audio by cutting filler words and long pauses.
Plus, the image-to-video tool (powered by Google's Veo 3) transforms pictures into eight-second clips.
The free version gives you templates and stock media
All these advanced AI tools are aimed at making pro-style video editing easy for teams and educators on Workplace customers.
If you're just looking to edit, the free version gives you templates and stock media—but not the AI extras.
With this update, Google is taking on startups like Synthesia by bringing smart video creation right inside its productivity suite.