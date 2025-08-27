Google Meet now lets you edit videos using AI

You can now pick from AI avatars to read your script aloud in videos—no camera needed. The transcript trimmer helps tidy up your audio by cutting filler words and long pauses. Plus, the image-to-video tool (powered by Google 's Veo 3) transforms pictures into eight-second clips.

All these advanced AI tools are aimed at making pro-style video editing easy for teams and educators on Workplace customers.

If you're just looking to edit, the free version gives you templates and stock media—but not the AI extras.

With this update, Google is taking on startups like Synthesia by bringing smart video creation right inside its productivity suite.